March 19, 2023
Student’s Name: Carson Whitesel
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Brian & Erin Whitesel
Siblings Names/Ages: Claire Whitesel/20
What Activities did you participate in while in high school? NHS, FFA, FBLA, track, wrestling, football.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Talon depants Ashton in front of the school and Ashton kept walking with his pants down.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because you don’t have to sit and learn.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Landyn brought a pumpkin carving knife to school and got in trouble.
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends
What are your future plans (College with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Undecided / somewhere in the midwest living my best life
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, go to Alaska, hit big in Vegas.