Student’s Name: Carson Jones
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Siblings Names/Ages: Aiden-17 Bryson-16 Jaycee-12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track, high school rodeo, FFA, FBLA, band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Homecoming
What is your favorite class and why? Shop, don’t have homework everyday
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Tipping over the inflatable slide that touched the ceiling of our gym.
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends and all the stupid stuff we do.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Undecided
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, own my own ranch/feedlot, have a happy life.