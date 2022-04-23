Student’s Name: Carney Black
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parent’s Names: Brandon and Sarah Black
Siblings Names/Ages: JJ(15), Logan(13), Reece(9), Hayden(6)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track and field, FBLA, FCCLA, BMW Dance Team, speech, band, jazz band, choir, show choir, one act, National Honor Society, student council and yearbook
What is your favorite memory of high school? State basketball freshman year!
What is your favorite class and why? T.A. 8th period. It is nice relaxing and chilling with Mrs. Black with the lights off.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Making up dances with Bria Gale in the mornings, before school, in my mother’s old room.
What will you miss after you graduate? Mrs. Novicki’s crazy energy.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Southeast Community College to obtain my associates degree in health sciences. I will then transfer to Methodist or UNMC to obtain an associates degree in aonography. In five years, I would like to be studying at either Methodist or UNMC obtaining my degree and eventually finding a job that makes me happy.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would like to take a trip to the Bahamas, own a little cabin in the Black Hills so I can snowboard in the winter, and swim with dolphins.