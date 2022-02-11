Student’s Name: Carleigh Greene
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Father-Randy Greene, Step-mom-Rickie Greene, Mother-Bobbi Jenkins
Siblings Names/Ages: Mercedes Jenkins-13, McKenzie Greene-4, Dominic Gilman-17, Nathan Gilman-13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, one act, speech, student council, FBLA, National Honors Society, jazz band and BMW.
What is your favorite memory of high school? All of freshman year was really fun. I think state basketball was my favorite though.
What is your favorite class and why? Accounting because Mrs. Parks is cool and we talk about a lot of things.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing kick-ball at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my class the most because I won’t see most people for a while after graduation.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNL and major in psychology with hopes to become a marriage and family therapist. In five years, I will hopefully still be in college.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go skydiving, visit Europe, and go on a cruise.