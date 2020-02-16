Meet Cameron Wiseman
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Josh and Diane Wiseman
Siblings Names/Ages: Meredith 16, Kendall 20, Mackenzie 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football Track, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Talking with my classmates
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your schoolwork and don’t fall behind on it
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast Community College in general education and in five years a well paying job that I enjoy.