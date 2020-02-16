Cameron Wiseman

Meet Cameron Wiseman

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

Parents Names:  Josh and Diane Wiseman

Siblings Names/Ages: Meredith 16, Kendall 20, Mackenzie 23                     

Thriftway Market

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football Track, FFA

What is your favorite memory of high school? Talking with my classmates

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your schoolwork and don’t fall behind on it

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast Community College in general education and in five years a well paying job that I enjoy.

