Student’s Name: Cameron Schindler
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Tammy Buck and Tony Schindler
Siblings Names/Ages: Savannah Schindler 10 and Teah Snydes 9
What Activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out of school because of Covid during freshman year.
What is your favorite class and why? Construction because it’s easy, fun and a break from being in a classroom.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Sports
What are your future plans (College with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Workforce, living in a decent house
What are three things on your bucket list? Ride in a helicopter, vacation in Hawaii, get a tattoo