Student’s Name: Calissa R Kester
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Duane and Jennifer Kester
Siblings Names/Ages: James, 19; Spencer, 18; Lenora, 14; Luke, 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One act, wrestling, SkillsUSA, volleyball, choir, band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Art class with Alanna and Kelton my junior year. There was never a dull moment.
What is your favorite class and why? Creative writing or art because I can be myself and let creativity flow.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Math Money Mall in 1st grade with Mrs. Weis.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the people and teachers that have helped get me this far.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning on going to a community college for two years. I might transfer to a 4-year, but am unsure on that as of now. I will be majoring in criminal justice. I would like to train to work my way into the SVU.
What are three things on your bucket list? To move out of state, to go to Italy, to go to Greece