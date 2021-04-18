Student’s Name: Caleb Payne
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Dan and Lisa Payne
Siblings Names/Ages: Abbi (24), Natilee (21), Kegan (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, golf, FBLA and band
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was when Bloedorn tackled a student in the lunchroom.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is hospitality and tourism because I get to hang out with fun people.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your best and live it up.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Northeast Community college and enroll in the electrical control and construction program. In five years I hope to be living around Neligh with a good paying job.