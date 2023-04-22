Student’s Name: Cale Kinney
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII
Parents Names: Josh and Maria Kinney
Siblings Names/Ages: Brooke 14, Faith 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track and field, golf, FFA, Jr. Right to life, one act, musical, speech, and 4-H.
What is your favorite memory of high school? State FFA, even though we only went one year, it was awesome.
What is your favorite class and why? Math, because it interests me and I can solve the problems in front of me.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Snow days when we could tackle each other and knock each other off of the snow piles and have snowball fights.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss being in small-town Nebraska.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attending college and getting a degree in business. Then I plan to make money and get married. In five yearsI plan on living next to a golf course in a suburb of a moderate-sized city with a few nice cars.
What are three things on your bucket list? Driving my own Ferrari around in either Monaco or Abu Dhabi, hunting a grizzly bear or an elk in the Rocky Mountains, and visiting every single European country.