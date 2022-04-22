Student’s Name: Caden Schwager
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Ryan and Jennifer Schwager
Siblings Names/Ages: Ryder (16) and Kennedy (14)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in high school boys’ basketball and band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Ashton Higgins climbing up into the ceiling during band
What is your favorite class and why? Welding, it is something I enjoy doing and it is the future career path I plan to follow
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
I don’t remember much of elementary school
What will you miss after you graduate? Just being around my friends throughout the day
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning to attend Northeast Community College or Southeast Community College Milford and major in welding. I hope to be working for a company either in the area or work on pipelines. In five years I hope to be living in my own home and to be working at a job that I love and enjoy. What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to visit Europe, meet my favorite music artists, and to live my life to the fullest.