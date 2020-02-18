Meet Cade Heithoff
Student’s School: Elgin Public School
Parents Names: Todd and Melissa Heithoff
Siblings Names/Ages: Callie Heithoff 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, student council, FFA, football manager
What is your favorite memory of high school? The Senior Class trip to Washington DC and New York.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard at school and don’t make the teachers mad
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? After I graduate I hope to find a job in the agricultural field. At this point I have no idea where I will be in 5 years.