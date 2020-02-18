Meet Cade Heithoff
Student’s School: Elgin Public School 

Parents Names: Todd and Melissa Heithoff

Siblings Names/Ages: Callie Heithoff 13

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, student council, FFA, football manager 

What is your favorite memory of high school? The Senior Class trip to Washington DC and New York.  

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard at school and don’t make the teachers mad 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? After I graduate I hope to find a job in the agricultural field.  At this point I have no idea where I will be in 5 years.

