Meet Bryson Anderson
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Lynn Beal & Brent & Tina Anderson
Siblings Names/Ages: Sister, Alexandra Zamudio 26, Brother Wiley Anderson 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball & Golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Bus rides to basketball..a lot of great energy always.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework, don’t be late, play hard, study hard.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend NECC Welding Program. In five years I see myself with an established welding career, owning my own home and spending every nice day on the golf course.