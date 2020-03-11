Meet Brynn Dilly
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Doug and Shawn Dilly
Siblings Names/Ages: Madison-19 and Matthew-15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act, speech, musical, Jr. right to life, national honor society, choir, and bible study
What is your favorite memory of high school? Spending time with friends at prom and winter at prom and winter formal.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy every single moment of high school, it will be over before you know it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Mount Marty College to obtain my pre-professional bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy followed by a doctorate in Physical Therapy. In five years I hope to be close to finishing my professional studies.