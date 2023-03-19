Student’s Name: Brooke Wilcox
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Brian and Mary Wilcox
Siblings Names/Ages: Ben, 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, FBLA, FCCLA, choir, show choir, band, jazz band, student council, NHS, yearbook, BMW dance team
What is your favorite memory of high school? Senior homecoming
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy and physiology because I want to enter the medical field.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Sixth grade field trip to the zoo.
What will you miss after you graduate? Playing uno with Delilah, Desirae, and Cheli
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a biology major. In five years I hope to be working as a radiation therapist or ultrasound technician.
What are three things on your bucket list? Vacation to another country, get married, have kids