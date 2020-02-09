Meet Brooke Knievel
Student’s School: Clearwater High School
Parents Names: Jerrell and Jennifer Knievel
Siblings Names/Ages: Kolton 25, Alexa 24, Tyler 21 and Raegan 3
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, golf, FFA, skills USA, one act and student council
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory would be freshman year basketball practice when I would tackle Allee Snider during a roll ball drill.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do all the activities you can. You never know why you might spark your interest! Also, respect your upperclassmen.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community College and then transfer to UNO. Not sure what I am majoring in yet! In five years, I hope to graduate from college with a good job living somewhere spontaneous.