Student’s Name: Brock Kester
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Schools
Parents Names: Kyle and Tabitha Kester
Siblings Names/Ages: Bree Kester, 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 4 years, Wrestling 4 years, golf 2 years. FBLA 4 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? State wrestling all four years and every football game and practice (especially senior year).
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was Accounting, and Personal finance because they taught good life skills.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy the first three years because they go fast. Slow everything down and enjoy the moments whether its sports or just every day in school because You can’t get the moments back but you’ll always have the memories.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to College at Northeast Community College and get a degree in Utility line or Electrical Construction and Control. In five years I just hope to be living a good life.