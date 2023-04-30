Student’s Name: Brittany Olson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Brittany Olson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Steve and JoAnn Olson
Siblings Names/Ages: Cody 26, Sydney 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, FBLA, NHS, choir, band, student council, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, yearbook, dance.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When the senior class took a trip to the waterpark. It was a good way to bond.
What is your favorite class and why? Choir is my favorite class because most of us treat each other like family and we always have the best conversations.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When almost every teacher flipped over Austin R’s desk.What will you miss after you graduate? Listening to my classmates argue over nothing.What are three things on your bucket list? To go on a trip with my friends, manage the family farm, buy my dream pickup.