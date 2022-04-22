Student’s Name: Bria Gale
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Chris and Brenda Gale
Siblings Names/Ages: Collin (20) and Carissa (14)
What activities did you participate in while in High School?: Volleyball, basketball, track, dance, FBLA, choir, show choir, National Honor Society, band, jazz band, flag corps
What is your favorite memory of High School?: State basketball freshmen year
What is your favorite class and why?: My favorite class is EDU because it is a class that I can learn about something that I am interested in and also majoring in.
What is your favorite memory of Elementary School?: Playing kickball at recess
What will you miss after you graduate?: I will miss playing sports and seeing my teammates after school everyday.
What are your future plans and where do you hope to be in 5 years?: I plan on attending Wayne State college, majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. In 5 years, I hope to be settled into a school and teaching elementary students.
What are 3 things on your bucket list?: Visit Hawaii, Go skydiving and and go to the Bahamas