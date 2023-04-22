Student’s Name: Brendyn Ollendick
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Brendyn Ollendick
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick
Siblings Names/Ages: Hannah Ollendick-21, Braedyn Ollendick-19, Kellyn Ollendick-15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, football
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to state in basketball for the first time in school history.
What is your favorite class and why? Construction because Mr.Rautenberg is the goat of teachers, we talk about Nebraska football, and how him and I are the bosses of the school.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing sports on the field and getting in fights.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being in the hallways, classroom, and locker room with the boys and basketball.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Undecided for College but be wealthy and living in my own house.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to a Giveon concert, meet Michael B. Jordan, and travel the world with my wife.