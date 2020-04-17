Meet Breanna Bartak
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Mary and Gary Bartak
Siblings Names/Ages: Steven (30), Jessica (29), Lee (25), Maria (22)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act, speech, musical, track, national honor society, student council, choir, and junior right to life
What is your favorite memory of high school? When my classmates and friends gave me a surprise 18th birthday party.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be kind to everyone
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plan is to attend the University of Kearney. I am going to major in Interior Design. In 5 years I hope to be graduated from college.