Meet Brandon Evans
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Tanja Evans
Siblings Names/Ages: Kendall, Kirstyn and Karissa
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football,
Basketball, Track, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Playing sports with my friends
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
High school goes by a lot faster than what you think
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and
where do you hope to be in five years?
Go to Northeast and become an electrician