Meet Brandon Evans

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley

Parents Names: Tanja Evans

Siblings Names/Ages: Kendall, Kirstyn and Karissa

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football,

Basketball, Track, FBLA

What is your favorite memory of high school?

Playing sports with my friends

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

High school goes by a lot faster than what you think

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and

where do you hope to be in five years?

Go to Northeast and become an electrician

0
0
0
0
0