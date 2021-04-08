braedyn

Student’s Name: Braedyn Ollendick

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School

 

Parents Names: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Hannah 20 Brendyn 16 Kellyn 13                                                       

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school?  

basketball, track, football, Stu co, band 

 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Going down to state track and medaling my sophomore year

 

What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy because of Mr. Meyer

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be yourself, don’t follow the crowd

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

 

Attend Doane University and play basketball and my major is undecided. I hope to see myself graduate from college and work at my dream job.

