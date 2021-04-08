Student’s Name: Braedyn Ollendick
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Jerome and Kathy Ollendick
Siblings Names/Ages: Hannah 20 Brendyn 16 Kellyn 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
basketball, track, football, Stu co, band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going down to state track and medaling my sophomore year
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy because of Mr. Meyer
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be yourself, don’t follow the crowd
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attend Doane University and play basketball and my major is undecided. I hope to see myself graduate from college and work at my dream job.