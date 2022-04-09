Student’s Name: Blake Ofe
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Nancy Ofe and Don Ofe
Siblings Names/Ages: Ben Ofe 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, One-Act, FCCLA, EHHC.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Just having fun with friends and the basketball games.
What is your favorite class and why? Weightlifting/P.E because I like to push myself to the next level.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Having fun on the field trips.
What will you miss after you graduate? Basketball
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will join the workforce, and in five years I will have my dream job making good money and living the dream.
What are three things on your bucket list? To go to a Golden State Warriors game, go to Florida, and buy the car I want.