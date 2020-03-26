Meet Blake Hupp
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Ben and Jamie Hupp
Siblings Names/Ages: Brody Hupp (21) Brianna Hupp (19)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to basketball games with friends.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Respect all teachers and always do your best work.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast and major in Electrical Construction and Control. In five years, I hope to be employed with my Journeyman’s License.