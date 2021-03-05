Student’s Name: Ben Wilcox
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Brian Wilcox, Mary Wilcox
Siblings Names/Ages: Brooke Wilcox
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Football, Golf, Track, Band
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Playing football with the boys.
What is your favorite class and why?
Welding, we get to have fun while still learning.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Enjoy school, it goes by fast.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I am planning on attending Northeast Community College and majoring in building construction. In 5 years I am hoping to have a good job in the carpentry field and possibly be self employed.