Student’s Name: Ben Ofe
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Harv Ofe & Nancy Ofe
Siblings Names/Ages: Blake 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, FBLA, student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out for COVID freshman year.
What is your favorite class and why? Economics, it was cool to learn how the economy and stock market functions on a day-to- day basis.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Hayden going to Mr. Eickholt’s actual mailbox and not school, and bringing back two movies.What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my classmates and the social aspect of high school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in sports media and communication. In five years I hope to have a stable job in the sports industry and living the life I desire.
What are three things on your bucket list? Visit Dubai, go to a super bowl, go bungee jumping.