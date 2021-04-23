Student’s Name: Avery Cheatum
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Siblings Names/Ages: Hadley, 16; Sam, 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, golf, track, one act, FFA, student council, choir, band, quiz bowl, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Probably volleyball as a whole. I had a lot of fun through the years on van/bus rides, goofing around in practice, and just being on the court with my friends.
What is your favorite class and why? Choir, I enjoy singing and it’s a relaxing break from mentally challenging classes during the day.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Hang around people that you want to be like, because before long, you’ll find yourself acting more and more like them.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I will attend UNL to major in finance. In 5 years I’m hoping to have a job that deals with finances in a business or accounting.