Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Ed & Sandra Muff
Siblings Names/Ages: Brandy Zapp, 46
What activities did you participate in while in high school: National Honor Society, FBLA, speech, one act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When we got to go to Florida my sophomore year.
What is your favorite class and why: I really love my teachers aid class, I love being able to work with the kids and learn more about education.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school: Field days at the end of every year.
What will you miss after you graduate: Being able to hang out with friends every day.What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years: I plan on attending University of Nebraska – Lincoln to study elementary education. In five years, I hope to be starting my career in education, living a happy life, and hopefully in a place of my own.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Visit the Bahamas, 2. Live a fulfilling life, 3. Ride in a hot air balloon