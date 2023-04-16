Student’s Name: Austin Good
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Tim Good and Patti Good
Siblings Names/Ages: Alex (30)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, golf, one act, speech, FFA, choir, band, Spanish club, and quiz bowl.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Taking the bus down to Johnson Brock and playing them in the quarter finals for football.
What is your favorite class and why? Welding because we are out in the shop and we are building things or fixing equipment for local farmers.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? In 3rd grade we went to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha and saw all of the different kinds of animals and I thought that was pretty cool.
What will you miss after you graduate? Hanging out with all of the boys, and all of the laughs that we had.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Wayne State College to major in Agribusiness. I hope to have a job coming out of college for a co-op or seed company and I hope to have a house.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Europe, hunt and fish all around the world, and become a millionaire.