Student’s Name: Austin Bergman
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Tony Bergman, Melissa Herfel
Siblings Names/Ages: Faith-19, Tyler-21, Rian-23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? none
What is your favorite memory of high school? Spending time with friends
What is your favorite class and why? Math because it was easy
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Pass your classes and get it over with
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to be working and have my own place