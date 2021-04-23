austin

Student’s Name: Austin Bergman

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater

 

Parents Names: Tony Bergman, Melissa Herfel 

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Faith-19, Tyler-21, Rian-23                                                       

What activities did you participate in while in high school? none

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Spending time with friends

 

What is your favorite class and why? Math because it was easy

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Pass your classes and get it over with

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to be working and have my own place

 

