Student’s Name: Aubrie Claire Klabenes
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Dana Klabenes and Matt Klabenes
Siblings Names/Ages: Austin Klabenes/ Age 15, Brooke Pigott/ Age 25
What activities did you participate in while in high school: FBLA, yearbook, and student manager.
What is your favorite memory of high school: My favorite memory of high school has to be when the whole team was at volleyball camp and Hailey Kerkman was throwing a volleyball at Bailey Frey's head over and over again until she hit the gatorade bottle. Hailey ran around the room screaming and Bailey just stood in place rubbing her head.
What is your favorite class and why: Algebra I because the answers were very simple and were super easy for me to understand.
What advice can you offer underclassmen: If you are bad with procrastination wait until four days before it's due and get it done because then you will have to tell yourself that you don't have any more time to procrastinate.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years: My future plans are to go to Northeast Community College. I am aiming for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Graphic Design. In five years I hope to have financial stability and not live in Nebraska.