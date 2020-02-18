Meet Ashton Shabram
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Tanya & Chad Shabram
Siblings Names/Ages: Grace, 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA (2 years)
Football (3 years)
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our class growing and getting to know each other
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Listen to your teachers when they tell you your grades matter
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I play to go to college at Northeast and get a degree in Auto Body repair. And In Five years I’d like To own my Own auto body shop.