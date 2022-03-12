Student’s Name: Ashton Higgins
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Brad and Jenny Higgins
Siblings Names/Ages: Rachel/ 21 Rex/42 (6 dog years)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross Country, basketball, wrestling, track, FFA, FBLA, NHS, quiz bowl, speech, one act
What is your favorite memory of high school? I got lots, can’t pick just one, but putting a tarp in the back of my pick up and filling with water, jet skiing at Randall, and playing pranks on people are a few good ones.
What is your favorite class and why? Construction, Arehart makes it fun.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Cooking days in 3rd grade with Miss Wanek.
What will you miss after you graduate? The high school life, friends and all the memories
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Undecided- in 5 years I hope to be doing what I love and loving what I do
What are three things on your bucket list? Shoot a bear, own a nice cabin and live a happy life.