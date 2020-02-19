Meet Ashley Koenig
Student’s School: Ewing High School
Parents Names: Kevin and Gina Koenig
Siblings Names/Ages: Natasha Koenig - 25 Katie Koenig – 23 Michael Koenig– 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball – 4 years, Basketball – 4 years, Track and Field – 4 years, FBLA – 4 years, FCA – 4 years, E-Club – 4 years, National Honor Society – 3 years, Quiz Bowl – 3 years, Choir – 2 years, Band – 1 year
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory of high school is all the times we made it down to state in volleyball
and basketball. State is an experience that is once in a lifetime, and it is a feeling that you
will never forget.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice to underclassman is to not procrastinate and do your work. If you hand your
assignments in on time your teachers are a lot happier, and you don’t stress as much.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you
hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Wayne State and possibly major in special education, but that isn’t set in stone. In five years, I hope to have a good paying job. I want to come back and live near Ewing in a big house that I designed. I hope to be engaged or married and possibly have a child or one on the way.