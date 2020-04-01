Meet Araceli Marie Palmer
Student’s School: Elgin Public
Parents Names: Amanda Schindler and Chris Richardson/ Jessica Mace
Siblings Names/Ages: Myranda 20, Grace 15, Nick 11, Mariah 3, Greysen 6 months, Xander 8, Sawyer 6, and Presley 5.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, art, yearbook, quizbowl, choir, honor roll, FCCLA, FFA, journalism, one act, spanish club, student council, class officer, and national honor society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory would be when Cory jumped the fence the first day of junior year because the gate would not work.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? I would say get involved in as many activities as possible to make highschool more enjoyable. Take time to study and earn the grade you want. Make mistakes and make the most of it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in a science. Following that I want to go to graduate school for Dentistry. In five years I see myself in my own house with a college degree and the beginning of a family.