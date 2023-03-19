Student’s Name: Araceli Martinez
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Megan & Tj Halsey
Siblings Names/Ages:
Oriana Arcos- 27, Karina Martinez- 25, Alex Martinez- 23, Nate Halsey- 17, Trevis Halsey Jr- 16, Jaiden Halsey- 3
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Choir (4 years)
What is your favorite memory of high school? Mrs. Parks saying funny things.
What is your favorite class and why? Art class, Mr. Mayo is funny
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Meeting my forever best friend in kindergarten
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Go to college for psychology, find my forever job in therapy, live somewhere nice, and have an Italian greyhound.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, talk to Harry Styles, have a Volkswagen Beetle