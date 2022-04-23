Anthony

Student’s Name: Anthony Ferris

Student’s School: Summerland

Parents Names: Jim Ferris

Bank of Orchard

Siblings Names/Ages: Jaccob Bennett (21), Joesph Ferris (19), Savanna Ferris (16)

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling

What is your favorite memory of high school? Watching Coach Shabram yell at some of the football boys

What is your favorite class and why? Teaches Aid because I get to sleep and eat food the whole period

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Watching a teacher throw a book when she was mad

What will you miss after you graduate? Being with my friends

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to UNO and majoring in sports analyst

What are three things on your bucket list? Graduate college, move out of Nebraska, and have a career I am happy doing

