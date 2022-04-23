Student’s Name: Anthony Ferris
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Jim Ferris
Siblings Names/Ages: Jaccob Bennett (21), Joesph Ferris (19), Savanna Ferris (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Watching Coach Shabram yell at some of the football boys
What is your favorite class and why? Teaches Aid because I get to sleep and eat food the whole period
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Watching a teacher throw a book when she was mad
What will you miss after you graduate? Being with my friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to UNO and majoring in sports analyst
What are three things on your bucket list? Graduate college, move out of Nebraska, and have a career I am happy doing