Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley

Parents Names: Curt and Brandi Qualset

Siblings Names/Ages: Kody - 15, Emma - 13, Delilah - 11

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, FCCLA, Speech, One Act, Choir, Band, Show Choir, Jazz Band, Golf,

NHS, Student Council, and Quizbowl

What is your favorite memory of high school?

Learning how to ice-skate backward on the NHS trip.

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

Remember to be yourself, and don’t let anyone’s opinions change who are.

