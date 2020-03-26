Meet Angel Qualset
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Curt and Brandi Qualset
Siblings Names/Ages: Kody - 15, Emma - 13, Delilah - 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, FCCLA, Speech, One Act, Choir, Band, Show Choir, Jazz Band, Golf,
NHS, Student Council, and Quizbowl
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Learning how to ice-skate backward on the NHS trip.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Remember to be yourself, and don’t let anyone’s opinions change who are.