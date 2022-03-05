Student’s Name: Aneesa Halsey
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Amy & Shayne Halsey
Siblings Names/Ages: Gracie Halsey - 22, Jaxen Halsey - 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, FBLA, basketball, dance, show choir, one act, student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Freshman year has been my favorite memory of high school. We went to state basketball and state FBLA, so that was fun. Senior year has also been really fun.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is either accounting or government. I like accounting because all the people there make it entertaining and we have the best conversations. Mrs. Parks is also very cool and keeps it real with us. I like government because Mr. Wickizer is an amazing teacher and he keeps the class fun and interesting.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory is probably getting the majority of the class together to play kickball, or having our class parties for almost every holiday.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will really miss my lunch table because we have the best time at lunch every day. I will also miss seeing all my classmates that I have grown up with since elementary school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNK for business or marketing or Central Community College for culinary arts and hospitality management. In five years, I hope to be out of college and pursuing my new career while becoming more independent.
What are three things on your bucket list? Parasailing, skydiving, and especially buying a Range Rover