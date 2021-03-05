tudent’s Name: Andrew Jacobsen
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Dave and Traci Jacobsen
Siblings Names/Ages: Garrett (25), Luke (22)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Football, Basketball, Track and Field, FBLA, NHS, N-O Club, Musical, and Band
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Anytime Larsen was dancing in the locker room after a big win
What is your favorite class and why?
Anatomy and Physiology since it pertains to the medical field.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Make the most of what you have. Four years can fly by so participate in as many activities and events as you can.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney to major in exercise science. In five years, I hope to be finishing up medical school and return back to northeast Nebraska.