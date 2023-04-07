Student’s Name: Andi Mae Maughan
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Traci and Jeremy Maughan.
Siblings Names/Ages: Brady Maughan (16) Jordyn Maughan (5).
What is your favorite memory of high school? First day of freshman year.
What is your favorite class and why? World cultures. Many of my friends were in that class. The teacher was also a first year teacher and didn’t know what he was doing at first.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Getting my first dog.
What will you miss after you graduate? Not able to see everyone.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m wanting to go into college for physical therapy and hopefully finding my forever place for work in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, traveling the world, living on the beach.