Student’s Name: Amaya Smith
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Kyndra Petersen and Billy Smith
Siblings Names/Ages: Arissa Smith, 16 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I did volleyball one year, FCCLA one year, FBLA two years, and one act one year.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making new friends throughout the years and learning new life skills.
What is your favorite class and why? Any class with Mrs. Knust. She’s real with us and always gives very good advice. I like listening to her teach because I can tell she really loves what she does and that she cares. Her classroom is a chill and comfortable environment. She knows how to have fun but also stay on topic.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Any field trip we went on.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends everyday for sure.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to go to the University of South Dakota-Vermillion to get a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and eventually a masters. In 5 years, I hope to be starting my career as a mental health therapist.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Travel to Spain.
2. Go Skydiving.
3. Stay overnight in a zoo in the aquarium.