Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.