Meet Amanda Dietz
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Ryan and Kristy Dietz
Siblings Names/Ages: Craig Knifle 28 Jordan Dietz 24
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing volleyball
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Actually care and do your work because you’ll thank yourself later
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast to be an elementary teacher and in 5 years I hope to have my life somewhat together and be happy with where I’m at.