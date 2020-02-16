Amanda Dietz

Meet Amanda Dietz

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

Parents Names: Ryan and Kristy Dietz

Siblings Names/Ages: Craig Knifle 28 Jordan Dietz 24

Dietz Electric

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing volleyball 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Actually care and do your work because you’ll thank yourself later 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast to be an elementary teacher and in 5 years I hope to have my life somewhat together and be happy with where I’m at.

3
0
0
0
0