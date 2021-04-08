Student’s Name: Allyson Selting
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Lynn and Amy Selting
Siblings Names/Ages: Liz -22, Michael- 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FFA, Dance, One-Act, Musical, Speech, Student Council, Jr. Right to Life
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our class taking 20 minutes to drive 3 blocks so we didn’t have to go back to class.
What is your favorite class and why? Any history class because I enjoy learning about our country’s past.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Be respectful to your elders because there will come a time when you want that respect in return.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans include attending UNL with a major in education and a minor in agribusiness. In 5 years I hope to be teaching kids in a rural community.