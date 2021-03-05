allison
Student’s Name: Allison Schrunk

 

Student’s School: Summerland 

 

Parents Names: Kevin and Lisa Schrunk

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Chantelle-31 Morgan-26 Danielle-15                                                    

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, band, choir, FBLA, FCA, National Honor Society, student council, quiz bowl, speech, one-acts, 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? senior year homecoming Olympic games 

 

What is your favorite class and why? Business Law because conversations are fun 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? do as much as you can you are only in highschool one time and it goes by fast

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Northeast and major in veterinary technology. I plan on being in Tennessee in the next five years.  

 

