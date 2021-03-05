Student’s Name: Allison Schrunk
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Kevin and Lisa Schrunk
Siblings Names/Ages: Chantelle-31 Morgan-26 Danielle-15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, band, choir, FBLA, FCA, National Honor Society, student council, quiz bowl, speech, one-acts,
What is your favorite memory of high school? senior year homecoming Olympic games
What is your favorite class and why? Business Law because conversations are fun
What advice can you offer underclassmen? do as much as you can you are only in highschool one time and it goes by fast
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Northeast and major in veterinary technology. I plan on being in Tennessee in the next five years.