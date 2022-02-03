Student’s Name: Alisha Larsen
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Jerad and Jenn Larsen. Tiffany and Levi Pruitt
Siblings Names/Ages: Alexis Larsen(twin) 18, Kale Larsen (brother) 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in flag corp, band, volleyball, track and FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory was at state FFA freshman year. Erica Brown, Conner Larson, Jaxson Eisheid and I were on East Campus in Lincoln and we did not have a ride back to Pinnacle Bank Arena. We were told to get on a transit bus to come back, however we got on the wrong bus and ended up on a city transit bus. We had to figure out how to pay for our ride.
What is your favorite class and why? I enjoy Mr. Wick’s class. Mr. Wick is always so involved in his teaching. He makes class fun and has the best methods to help us obtain things we have been taught. Mr. Wick always lets me joke around with him and is a very uplifting teacher. He is great at what he does.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Laughing and sometimes getting in trouble on Al’s bus rides home with my siblings and Gavyn Clause.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing my classmates everyday. I have grown up with them ever since preschool.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Northeast Community College in the fall of 2022 for two years to obtain my associates of applied science degree. I will be working for an internship I’ve been offered. I will attend Wayne State College for two more years to then get my bachelor’s degree in business. I would like to have a house after I graduate college. I want to be working at Midwest Bank in Norfolk, or a financial firm. I want to be working my way up to a financial advisor. I want to get married and would like to have some dogs, cows and a horse. A kid would be nice once we are settled.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would like to finish restoring my 1981 Chevy square- body truck project I’ve begun with my dad three years ago, I want to go to Wyoming to a rodeo and go big game hunting and have my own business card.