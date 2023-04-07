Student’s Name: Alexis Jean Lind
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Alexis Jean Lind
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents’ Names: Alan and Jami Lind.
Siblings Names/Ages: Jacob Lind (16).
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
I participated in FBLA and FCCLA, band, jazz band, FFA, track and wrestling.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
I tried something new and went out for wrestling my senior year and really enjoyed it.
What is your favorite class and why? Any class with Mrs. Parks because she is a teacher that is very easy to get along with.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Going to recess everyday.
What will you miss after you graduate? My classmates, teachers, and coaches.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I would like to major in wildlife and ecology management. In five years, I hope to graduate from college, have a job, and live by myself.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would like to travel the world, meet a famous person, and learn a new language.