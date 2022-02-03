Name: Alexis Larsen
School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents: Jerad and Jenn Larsen. Tiffany and Levi Pruitt
Siblings: Alisha Larsen 18, Kale Larsen 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, track, FFA
What is your favorite memory from school?Doing FFA with Damian. We went to state a lot for nursery and landscape and it was fun competing.
What is your favorite class and why? AG with Mr. Grosserode, he taught me a lot of life skills and has supported me through FFA my whole high school career.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Being in Mrs. Herbolshimer’s classroom. She was the sweetest teacher we had and always made my day. We learned cursive in her class and it was my favorite.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being Miss Eggers teacher aid. I’ve been one for three years and she has been such an amazing teacher to learn skills from. She has a big heart and we share a lot of things in common.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Northeast Community College for the nursing program. I plan on obtaining my associates degree in nursing and working at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Wyoming with Damian and visit the mountains, go on a girls trip with my best friends Aurora and Alisha and get my ADN in nursing.