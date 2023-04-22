Student’s Name: Alex Thiele
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Jim and Leenda Thiele
Siblings Names/Ages:
Julia (Trent) Marshall (21), Eli Thiele (20), Jesse Thiele (17)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in cross country, wrestling, track, FCA, FBLA, and quiz bowl.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory is wrestling Kolten McKallister (KMAC) in front of a bunch of kids at the Pierce track meet.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Spanish because I get to see my mom, and it’s easy to get away with stuff.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory was going to recess everyday.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all of my friends and all the good teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending UNL and majoring in Agribusiness. In 5 years, I want to be graduated from college and back home working on our family farm.
What are three things on your bucket list?
I want to travel, meet more people, and go skydiving.