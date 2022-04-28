Student’s Name: Alex J Arroyo
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Roberto and Esther Arroyo
Siblings Names/Ages: Ammy 15,Abby 12 ,Alan 11 ,Adan 9
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Gaby always trying to cook everyday
What is your favorite class and why? Yearbook class because Mrs. Funk is always so nice and easy going
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Nap time
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends and freedom
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Take a year off to go to workforce then go to Northeast hopefully know what I want to do by then
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel to all the states, sky dive, learn how to swim